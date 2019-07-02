Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Edgewood Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson/Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Johnson/Harper


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Johnson/Harper Obituary
Barbara Jean Johnson/Harper

Barbara was born in Wenatchee, Washington March 23, 1933 and died at her Auburn home on Sunday June 30, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. She was the heart of her beloved business, Jet Chevrolet. She truly spread joy where ever she went and her smile will be in all our memories forever.

She is survived by her husband Paul Harper from Roslyn, WA;

her 3 children, her six grand-children and her 1 great grandchild: Dan Johnson (Deanna), and their three children, Axel, Chevy and Blazer; Jim Johnson (Janice) and their two sons, Cody and Wylie; and daughter Sandra

Johnson with her daughter Alexandria and great-grandchild, Oaklee; and her special niece, Pamela Keese.

There will be a Celebration of Barbara's Life on Saturday, July 6

at 1:00 p.m. at Edgewood Bible

Church followed by a reception

at her home. A private family graveside service is on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Washington State Humane Society or .
Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.