Barbara Jean Johnson/Harper



Barbara was born in Wenatchee, Washington March 23, 1933 and died at her Auburn home on Sunday June 30, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. She was the heart of her beloved business, Jet Chevrolet. She truly spread joy where ever she went and her smile will be in all our memories forever.



She is survived by her husband Paul Harper from Roslyn, WA;



her 3 children, her six grand-children and her 1 great grandchild: Dan Johnson (Deanna), and their three children, Axel, Chevy and Blazer; Jim Johnson (Janice) and their two sons, Cody and Wylie; and daughter Sandra



Johnson with her daughter Alexandria and great-grandchild, Oaklee; and her special niece, Pamela Keese.



There will be a Celebration of Barbara's Life on Saturday, July 6



at 1:00 p.m. at Edgewood Bible



Church followed by a reception



at her home. A private family graveside service is on Friday.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Washington State Humane Society or . Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019