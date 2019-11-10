|
|
Barbara Jean Pelham
On October 15, 2019, God called our sister and friend, Barbara J. Pelham, home to His Kingdom. Barb was born in February, 1954 to James A. and Martha Pelham. She graduated from Edmonds High ('72), LBI ('74) and CWU. She worked for many years at PEMCO, then moved to Ketchikan, Alaska.
She spent her last years living with her sister, Edie in Tacoma. She is survived by siblings, Elaine (Dick) Bowhall, Edie, and Steve; nephew, Doug Bowhall; niece, Karlie Shoemaker; great-niece, Kaleena Gabriel; and two great-great nephews, Bentley and Mayson.
Celebration of Barb's life, November 23, 2019, 1:00 PM at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525-84th Ave W, Edmonds, WA
98026. Please see
newtacoma.com for full obituary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019