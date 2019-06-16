Barbara Josephine Pearson Detjen



Barbara Josephine Pearson Detjen passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her home in Edmonds, Washington on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Barbara was born to Conrad Lawrence Alexander Pearson and Margaret Elna Caughey Pearson, June 3, 1941, in Seattle, Washington. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. Barbara pledged Chi Omega at the University of Washington and graduated in June 1963. She met her soon-to-be husband, Richard Detjen, while they were both working at the University Book Store. They were married on July 11, 1963. After living in New Orleans and Seattle, they made their way to Kenmore where they raised their family and lived for over four decades.



Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard Detjen. She was also predeceased by her brother, Conrad Lawrence Pearson (Patricia) and her granddaughter Kaitlin Nicole Maffett. Barbara is survived by her sister Margaret ("Peggy") Lenore McGaffey (Charles) and brother James Campbell Pearson (Janet).



Barbara was blessed with five children. Her daughters: Deborah Margaret Hardin (Sean),



Jennifer Aline Mehrer (Kurt), Margaret ("PJ") Josephine Maffett (Stephen), Mary Elizabeth Barbara Parry (Matthew). And her son: James Richard Elliott Detjen (Reina).



A loving mother and homemaker, Barbara was a dedicated grandmother to 14 grandchildren. She proudly attended all football games, track meets, cheer competitions, science fairs, school plays and performances throughout the years.



Barbara enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved going to the ocean and travels to Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Mexico, Hawaii, Norway and Victoria, BC. Barbara worked devotedly as a Caregiver for many families in the 90's.



She took great delight in attending the symphony, UW football games and boating in Seattle. Barbara enjoyed her sisterhood with PEO, her membership with the Audubon Society and spoiling her two precious cats: Sugar and Spice.



Funeral services and burial will



be held on Friday, June 28, 2019,



at 1:00pm at Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home



14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, Washington. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her



husband and surrounded by other



family members at Acacia. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary