Barbara Joy Bement
It is with great sadness we share the passing of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Barbara passed away peacefully October 6, 2019 at her home. Barbara was born to Wayne and Helen Fletcher on May 29, 1944 in Seattle. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Jerry, son Brian, daughter Debra Huckabay, grandsons Connor and Tyler Huckabay, Brother Donald Fletcherand nephew Neil Humphrey. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Helen Fletcher and her sister Brenda Humphrey.
I was truly blessed to have had Barbara as a loving wife and
partner for almost fifty five years.
She will always be in my heart.
At her request there will be no memorial service.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019