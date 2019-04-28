Barbara Joyce Hill



Barbara J. Hill (Plenge) was born September 17, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1943 she moved to Seattle with her parents and sister Beverly (Melvin) Espedal, where she spent her youthful years, including attending Hamilton Junior High where she met her future husband of 63 years, Ronald D. Hill. Barbara and Ron were wed in 1955 and had three children; Cheryl, Douglas, and Christina. While raising a family, Barbara also worked full time at the Lake City Elks Club moving from Greeter to ultimately Clubhouse Manager, responsible for the entire Clubhouse and dining operation. She later moved on to Seattle Trust Savings Bank/Key Bank from 1980 until her retirement in 1995. After Ron's retirement from North Coast Electric in 2001 Barbara and Ron moved to Boise, Id and Mesa, AZ where they spent many happy years being active seniors and proud Grandparents of four, and Great Grandparents of seven.



Barbara passed away December 9,



2018 after a battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara leaves behind her husband Ronald Hill, son Douglas Hill and daughter Christina (Frank) Witmer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Hill in 2014.



A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be held



May 4th 2019 at 1:00 pm at



The Chapel at Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, WA.



The family would like to thank all the Associates at Spring Creek Edgewood Memory Care in Boise Idaho for helping make Barbara's final months so comfortable.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Idaho Inc. 13601 W McMillan Rd #249 Boise, Id 83713. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019