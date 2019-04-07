Home

November 3, 1930 ~ March 24, 2019

Barbara K. Callow, 88 was born in West Seattle, WA, the only child of Robert R. and Kathryn E. Roach. She attended and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1948. She married Charles W. Callow, "the boy down the block" in April of 1948, after his return from the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. Barbara and her family resided in West Seattle until 1957, raising her three children as a full time homemaker.

Her family then moved to South King County, north of Des Moines WA, and later to Star Lake in Federal Way, WA. Barbara had many interests beyond raising her family, mainly centered in church activities at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Burien and King of Glory Anglican Parish in Auburn. She took pride in her Episcopal / Anglican heritage.

Her many volunteer activities included working for the Kent-Des Moines Food Bank with her husband and son Ed. She worked long hours to pick up donations and distribute food throughout the area to those who did not have transportation.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles in 1997. Ther children, all born in West Seattle, are Charles (Cindy) of Birch Bay, WA, Edward of Federal Way, and Diane (Patrick) Diviney of Algona, WA. Survivors include grandchildren Paul Bagley, Meloney Dexheimer, Stephen Callow; great-grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha, Briana, Jessica, Lillian, Alexander, and Elijah.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 8, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 6701 30th Ave. S.W. at 1:00 PM followed by a committal service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Charteris Foundation whose purpose is to support fire and police chaplaincy and to promote education in those areas served. The Rt. Rev. Dr. Tim Klerekoper, Executive Director. www.charteris.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019
