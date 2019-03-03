|
|
Barbara Louise Wilson
Barbara Louise Wilson, (ne;e Hubbert) 85, b. 6/3/1933 -
d. 2/4/2019. Lifelong Seattle native, she valued her depression-era childhood - creating her own fun from everyday objects at her family's rustic summer cabin on Case Inlet. Graduated Roosevelt HS (1951) & the UW (1955), was married to Charles B. Wilson from 1955 until his death in 1988. Together in 1962 they founded Production Gear Works in Ballard. Barbara will be remembered for her kindness, love of music, cake-decorating skills, sense of humor, and her unconditional love of family. She is preceded in death by husband, Charles B. Wilson, Grandson Michael McCloud-Wilson, parents W.H. & Mae Louise Hubbert, brother W. 'Hort' Hubbert and sister Katie Olson. She is survived by her children: Scott, Mark, Kathleen, Genevieve, William and Jacquelyn Wilson; sisters-in-law, Alice Crawford & Beverly Hubbert; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Seattle on Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am (206) 935-0358.
For more life stories about Barbara, visit her online obituary at bartonfuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019