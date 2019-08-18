|
|
Barbara M. Bray
1937 ~ 2019
Mrs. Barbara Marie Bray died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Edmonds, Washington at the age of 82.
Barbara is survived by her husband Dr. Ronald E. Bray of Edmonds, Washington, her sister Susan Kirschner (William) of Vashon Island, Washington, her sons Rodney Bray (Amy) of Redmond, Washington, Dr. Jeffrey Bray (Cyndie) of
Edmonds, Washington and her granddaughters Elly Bray, Lauren Bray, Emma Bray, and Kaitlyn Bray.
Barbara was born on March 31, 1937 in Seattle, Washington to Elly and Hans Henning. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954 and from the University of Washington in 1958 with a degree in Business and was an active as well as an alumna member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Barbara and Ronald married in 1959 in Seattle, Washington. Upon completion of Dr. Bray's residency, they moved to Bitburg, Germany; Ronald served in the Air Force and Barbara was able to get acquainted with her German relatives. Following their stay in Germany, the Bray family settled down in Edmonds, Washington.
Barbara was accomplished in many ways. She was a dedicated volunteer and served in leadership roles with the Children's Orthopedic Hospital Guild, Stevens Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary, and the Edmonds Arts Festival. Barbara was a UW Husky Football fan, an avid gardener, loved ceramics, cherished her time as a Cub Scout Den mother, joined in coffee groups, family boating trips, golfed and loved Whidbey Island and Stevens Pass. She loved time away; especially to her shared condo in Molokai, Hawaii with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service and Reception is planned for October 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Edmonds Yacht Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.
The family would like to thank the Caregivers and Staff at the Sunrise of Edmonds Memory Care Senior Living Home for their dedication and care for Barbara these last four years. She was loved and will be missed.
Please share memories:
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019