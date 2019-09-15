|
|
Barbara Mae (Schillen) Bell
Barbara Bell, formerly of Seattle, WA and recently living in Port Townsend, WA, passed peacefully at the age of 88 on 08/22/2019 with family by her side. She will always be remembered for her compassion, service to underprivileged children and families throughout the greater Seattle area and her love of nature. She is survived by her partner (William Malcolmson), her children (Stephen Bell and Carolyn Brummel), their families, and her blended family. Donations can be made to UNICEF in her honor.
Please celebrate her life with us
on Sun., 09/29/2019 at First Baptist
Church in Seattle at 2:00 PM.
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019