In Loving Memory of



Barbara O. Mitchell



August 21, 1924 ~ August 24, 2020



Thank you Mom / Gamy for your many life lessons. Your four daughters, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren will strive to live by your "Top Ten Rules:"



Be Kind



Be Honest



Be Helpful



Be Polite



Be Grateful



Be Charitable



Be Inclusive



Be Frugal



Be Independent



Be Fearless



You will live forever in our hearts.



