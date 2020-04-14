|
Barbara Prentice Blethen
Barbara Prentice Blethen of Seattle passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the age of 99.
A lifelong resident of Seattle, she was born August 14, 1920 to Gordon and Vera Prentice. Barbara was married to former Seattle Times Publisher John A. "Jack" Blethen until his death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her son Alden J. "Buster" Blethen in 2006.
She attended Anne Wright Seminary, graduated from St. Nicholas High School and then traveled to New York to attend Finch College.
Barbara's memberships include the Anna McMillan Children's Hospital Guild; past chairman of Symphoneve; past President Lakeside School Mother's Club, past member of Jr. League; Garden Club of America, Arboretum Unit #33; Broadmoor Golf Club; Seattle Tennis Club and the Sunset Club.
During World War II Barbara was a volunteer with the Interceptor Command and the Blood Bank.
She is survived by her son, John P. Blethen (Amber); daughter-in-law Deborah Blethen; grand-children Kerry Blethen Quinn (Rafe); Jessica Dewbrey (Dave); Courtney Blethen Riffkin (Jay); Kelley Brenton and eight great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be sent to The Hereditary Disease Foundation 3960 Broadway, 6th Floor New York, NY 10032 -www.hdfoundation.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020