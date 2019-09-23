|
|
Barbara Rae Alhadeff Hasson
Barbara passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. She was born August 17, 1941 in Seattle, WA to Sally and David J (Dixie) Alhadeff. Barbara grew up in the Mt. Baker neighborhood and she was a proud graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1959. She married Bobby Hasson in 1970 and they had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Barbara was very active in the Jewish community, working for Herzl Ner Tamid and Stroum Jewish Community Center, as well as volunteering at the Seattle Hebrew Academy. Following this, she worked in administration for the City of Mercer Island.
Barbara is survived by her husband Bobby, her daughter Gina (Jody), and her brothers Joey (Louise) and Michael (Elaine). She is also survived by her many, beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wednesday,
September 25 at 12 Noon at Evergreen-Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave North with burial to follow at the Sephardic
Brotherhood Cemetery, 1230 N.
167th St (one block east of Aurora).
Remembrances can be made to the ().
