Age 68, Barbara passed away on February 21, 2020 in Bellingham where she had lived for the past 20 years. She was born on March 5, 1951 in Seattle to Melvyn and Elizabeth Stilwell. Barbara graduated from the University of Washington and worked in the banking industry. Her current employer had been Green Truck Financial. She enjoyed making jewelry and craft soap as presents for family and friends. Barbara is survived by her sister Pat Matthiesen (Hal) of Vancouver, Wa., nephew David Matthiesen (Stacey) of Danville Ca., niece Dawn Ogden(Bill) of Sammamish, grand nephews Tyler and Trevor of Danville, Ca and grand nieces Kathryn and Kira Ogden of Sammamish.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
