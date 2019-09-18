|
|
Barbara Slater
Barbara Slater, age 98, of Yuma, AZ, died August 27, 2019, in Yuma. Born April 23, 1921, in Walla Walla, WA, she was a long-time resident of Des Moines, WA. Barbara was an executive secretary for Pan American World Airways. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her brother, Jim Collins, and her beloved stepdaughter, Ruth (Miki) Grant. Sunset Vista Funeral Home in Yuma handled the arrangements, including private cremation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019