Barbara Stone Greenberg
Barbara Stone Greenberg

November 17, 1985 - June 20, 2020

In loving memory of Barbara Stone Greenberg who died June 20 after a nearly 35-year battle with cystic fibrosis. Barbara was born in Ithaca, New York, graduated from West High School in Iowa City Iowa in 2004 and the University of Washington in 2011. Her determination and will in the face of life-long health issues was finally overcome. She is survived by her brother, mother and father, Ted, Carrie and Pete, and the many other relatives and friends who loved her. A memorial service will be planned.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
