Barbara W. (Farr) Reigstad



Barbara (Farr) Reigstad passed away Thursday, May 30,



2019, surrounded by her family. She born October 13, 1927 in Seattle. Soon after her birth, her family moved to Halls Lake/Alderwood Manor. Barbara's father, Ted Farr and mother Helen (Eisen) Farr were long-time residents of Halls Lake/Seattle Heights, part of the pioneer history. Barbara was part of a community of families, including the Farr's, the Gohm's and the Eisen's. Barbara's early career was working in Cordova, Alaska canneries, in her later career she worked at American Can Company in Seattle.



Barbara married Arthur Woods from Cordova Alaska in 1949, they had a daughter Gayle, and later divorced. Barbara met Lloyd Reigstad when both of them worked at American Can Company. They married in 1954. Barbara and Lloyd remained married until Lloyd's death in 2014. They lived in Lynnwood, WA and Mukilteo, WA.



Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Reigstad, mother and father Ted and Helen Farr, her sister Ruth Gohm and brother-in-law Carl Gohm.



Barbara is survived by her daughter Gayle Ann and son-in-law Greg Szalay; granddaughters Jennifer Herrmann and Kristin Anthony; great grandchildren: Grey, Alexandra, Cole and Elizabeth; nephew Jim Gohm; niece Barbara Grundman; great nieces, Kym (Gohm) Leroy and Karri (Gohm) Smith; extended family Kyler, Kait, Lucia and Ronin Shaw; cousins Glenn, Patty, Gary and Kenneth Eisen; friend Arne Felstrom; friend Mick Odell; and multiple other family members and friends.



Barbara was a hard worker, a "tough old German" (her words). Barbara loved to sing, dance and tell wonderful life stories. She always "told it like it was". She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, neighbor and friend. Her journey here has ended but her memories remain with us forever. In Barbara's memory sing a Barbra Streisand song or listen to some big band swing music, and enjoy the moment, she would like that.



A Rosary will be held on



Sunday, June 9, 7:00 pm at



Beck's Tribute Center



405 Fifth Avenue S, Edmonds.



A viewing at 12 Noon with Funeral beginning at 1pm on Monday, June 10, also at Beck's



Tribute Center. The graveside will follow at Beck's Restlawn



Cemetery, 23800 - 104th Avenue W,



Edmonds.



Please share memories at



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary