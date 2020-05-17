|
Barbara Walker
Barbara Walker was born in Seattle 11/02/1927. She was the youngest of 5 children of Roy Clifton Putt and Anna Catherine Putt. She was taken up into the arms of God, her Heavenly Father on 05/03/2020 (as a result of strokes), surrounded by her family.
Barbara grew up in Kirkland, WA. She worked in a bank as a young adult, meeting Burton Ray Walker at a dance in 1948. They were married the following year and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They were best friends and worked as a team all their lives. As a young couple they began enjoying the outdoors with their lifelong circle of friends and their families who they met at Trinity Methodist Church in a young couples group. They so enjoyed their own five children that in 1965 they became foster parents for Children's Home Society for 12 years, during which time they cared for 34 foster babies (one at a time), adopting their last, sweet little Robbie, who preceded them in death due to congenital issues. Foster years were followed by volunteering together at Children's Hospital for 15+ years and teaching children's Sunday School for 20 years at Alderwood Community Church. During those years, they joyfully welcomed the arrival of 14 grandchildren. Spending time with their grandchildren was among their happiest pastimes. Barbara lived to enjoy 16 great-grandchildren also, with two more now on the way. She loved nothing better than watching the little ones when they visited or on holidays and birthday celebrations.
Barbara missed Burton deeply after his death in 2006, but family, her church and BSF studies kept her engaged and involved. She enjoyed keeping her home and still mowed her own lawn up until she turned 90. At that time, she moved to Crista Assisted Living where the staff and caregivers became like family to her. Her own family visited frequently and enjoyed reminiscing with her over old photos and events.
In her early 40's, Barbara came to know and love Jesus Christ. Through an adult Young Life Camp at Malibu, followed by Basic Youth/Life Conference, her faith deepened and grew. This was a deep, fervent faith she and Burton shared and grew together in. She faithfully prayed for her family and friends, keeping a current list of needs in front of her on her dining table.
Barbara is survived by her 5 children and their families: Suzan Walker, Jennifer Rasar (Doug), Holly Scriven (Rick, who went home to the Lord 3 years ago), Jeffrey Walker (Sheny), Leslie Dillon (Terry).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020