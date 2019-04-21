Barrie Roswin Jackson



1932 ~ 2019



Barrie Roswin Jackson passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 86 due to complications from cancer. A 'legendary soul' with a boundless zest for life, Barrie was beloved by many for his compassion, kindness, and quick wit.



Despite a peripatetic childhood, Barrie excelled at academics, athletics, and friendship. Son of a concert pianist, Barrie enjoyed a life-long appreciation of the arts, particularly music, literature, photography, painting, and film. From his New Orleans-born father, Barrie developed an insatiable hunger for cooking, and a fascination for other cuisines and cultures. Barrie took up the 'manly art of boxing", later winning a boxing scholarship to Gonzaga University, a coveted Golden Gloves title, and a professional boxing career boasting 10 wins and one loss, before hanging up his gloves to marry, start a family, and form his own public relations firm.



Part of an eclectic group of Brown's Point denizens such as author Frank Herbert and real estate impresario William Riley. Barrie later moved his family to Tacoma, where he managed West Coast rock bands The Wailers and The Sonics, collaborating with renown rock photographer Jini Dellaccio, eventually entering a lengthy career in politics. In Tacoma, Barrie also found time to poke fun at the Tacoma elite through his satirical newspaper "The Spazmodic Times," and take on Indian Fishing Rights with Bob and Suzi Satiacum. His political career included congressional aide for Floyd V. Hicks, fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, and campaign manager for many local, state and national campaigns, before retiring from the Seattle's Mayor's office for Senior Citizens.



Barrie Jackson is survived by six children: Lyn Gant, Michael Jackson, Leeanna Whispering Horse, Leslie Jackson, Suzanne Hermanson, and Matthew Jackson; eight grandchildren: Riley and Emily Manke, Galen, Cooper and Logan Jackson, Jane and Jack Hermanson, and Sebastian Jackson; one great-grandson, Bowie, his long-time companion Ann Tabasinske, and her daughter Mira. He is pre-deceased by daughter Kathleen, son Mark, and former wife Patricia.



A Celebration of Life for family



& friends will be held on Monday,



April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at



Bayview Retirement Community



11 West Aloha St, Seattle WA.



Donations in his honor may be made to Mother Nation https://www.mothernation.org/ 4250 S. Mead St., Seattle WA 98118. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary