Barry Calhoun Davidson
Barry Calhoun Davidson died peacefully on January 11, 2020 after a short battle with cancer that was diagnosed in November. Born in Seattle to William "Bill" Davidson and Harriett "Sug" Davidson, Barry spent his youth on the national tennis circuit with the Jr. Davis Cup team. Barry graduated from Garfield High School in 1961 and the University of Washington in 1965 where he was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Following college, he spent many years working at IBM before owning an advertising firm before retiring. Barry could almost always be found fishing, on the golf course, duck hunting or cheering on his grandchildren at their many activities. Above all, Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always gifting whomever was around with a warm smile. In 1972 Barry married Debbie Condon and they recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.
Barry is survived by wife Debbie of Bellevue, daughter Keri Davidson Kiefer (Jeremy) of Bellevue, son Mark Davidson of Los Angeles and three grandchildren, Ragen Kiefer, Maggie Kiefer and Olivia Davidson. He is also survived by brothers Bill, Bob and Tim.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a .
A Celebration of Life will be
held at the Seattle Tennis Club on Monday, February 3
from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020