Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Knake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry E. Knake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry E. Knake Obituary
Barry E. Knake

Barry was born in Chicago, IL on October 1, 1946 to Betty and Louis Knake. He passed at age of 73, on February 10, 2020. Barry earned his M.S. in Psychology in 1971. His professional career: Industrial Psychologist, consulting executive; U.S. OPM, Seattle Region; and President of KMB Associates. Barry was an avid swimmer at local public pools. He is survived by wife and soulmate, Pamela Knake, his children Sean, Ryan, Julene (tweety), stepdaughters Heleena (Ahanu), Leona (Raul), Venessa, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. His life touched so many leaving us all treasured memories. His service will be held at Bonnie-Watson (SeaTac), Thursday, February 27, 11:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -