Barry E. Knake
Barry was born in Chicago, IL on October 1, 1946 to Betty and Louis Knake. He passed at age of 73, on February 10, 2020. Barry earned his M.S. in Psychology in 1971. His professional career: Industrial Psychologist, consulting executive; U.S. OPM, Seattle Region; and President of KMB Associates. Barry was an avid swimmer at local public pools. He is survived by wife and soulmate, Pamela Knake, his children Sean, Ryan, Julene (tweety), stepdaughters Heleena (Ahanu), Leona (Raul), Venessa, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. His life touched so many leaving us all treasured memories. His service will be held at Bonnie-Watson (SeaTac), Thursday, February 27, 11:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020