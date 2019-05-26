Barry Franklin Chaney



August 11, 1944 ~ May 14, 2019



Barry Franklin Chaney passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019. He was 74.



Barry was born in Danville, VA on August 11, 1944 to parents Frank and Inez Chaney. He attended George Washington High School and later enlisted in the US Navy. He served his country for four years, with his last assignment on the USS Pine Island (AV-12).



An accident led him to Madigan Hospital where he met American Red Cross worker Judy Rabdau from Tacoma. They eloped in 1965 and were married for 26 years. The couple welcomed five children into their home.



Moving his family to Kent, he began work for the Boeing Company and was a loyal and dedicated employee for 42 years until he retired in 2007.



In his spare time, Barry loved golfing, especially if there was some "skin" in the game. He enjoyed watching movies - good or bad and he bragged to others about his children and grandchildren at the local gathering spot.



Barry is survived by his former wife, Judy Chaney and four children Jennifer Foster (Allen); Jeff Chaney (Sun); Jessica Alberson (James); Jacinda Chaney; and 7 grandchildren: Emilee (Michael), Isaac, Hannah, Olivia, Sofia, Jacob, and Lucas. He is preceded in death by his parents & son Jared.



A service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent at 10:30 am on May 30th,



with a reception to follow at Druid's Glen Club in Covington. All are welcome. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019