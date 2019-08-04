|
Barry James Crider
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce USAF Major (Ret) and Delta Airlines Pilot (Ret) Barry James Crider set his spirit and soul free on a beautiful CAVU day, July 26, 2019. He bravely fought the onslaught of Congestive Heart Disease, but relinquished that battle while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 24, 1942 to James and Elizabeth (Zajac) Crider in Portland, Oregon. He was a proud graduate of Grant High School ('60), attended Willamette University, and graduated from Oregon State University ('64). He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. following ROTC and earned several service honors, including the Distinguished Flying Cross (with Valor). He had a 30 year commercial pilot career beginning as a 2nd officer with Western Airlines ('73) and retiring on the 777 at Delta Airlines ('02).
He married Elizabeth (Lynn) on April 9, 1965, who sadly predeceased him in ('95). He was a much loved father to son, Brian James, born January 31, 1968. In 1995 he chose Barbara (Harrison) as his life partner culminating in marriage on August 9, 2010. He was an avid golfer at Fairwood G&CC and had an incredible 4 Holes-In-One.
He will be interred with
Military Honors at
Tahoma National Cemetery at 2:30 PM, August 12, 2019.
A reception will follow beginning at 4:00 PM at
Fairwood G&CC
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , or to a , in memory of Barry.
Services are under the direction of Flintofts of Issaquah Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019