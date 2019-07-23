Home

Barry Joseph Morrison

Age 83, of Kent, Barry passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1935 in Seattle, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alma (Browitt) Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Len (Diane); son, Chris (Erin); daughters, Cindy, Susan, Sandy, Jordan; grandsons, Matthew (Marizel), Evan (Laurel), Rylan; granddaughters, Kaileighnia, Kailey, McKenna; great grandsons, Monty, Marlo; and nephew, Michael.

Service will be at the

Tahoma National Cemetery

on August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

A casual gathering will be

held at the VFW Post 1263,

at 416 Burnett Ave S, Renton, WA

98057 at 3:30/4:00 PM.

Please made a donation to the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington at 316 Broadway #305, Seattle, WA 98122, in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
