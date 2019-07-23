|
|
Barry Joseph Morrison
Age 83, of Kent, Barry passed away on July 13, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1935 in Seattle, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alma (Browitt) Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Len (Diane); son, Chris (Erin); daughters, Cindy, Susan, Sandy, Jordan; grandsons, Matthew (Marizel), Evan (Laurel), Rylan; granddaughters, Kaileighnia, Kailey, McKenna; great grandsons, Monty, Marlo; and nephew, Michael.
Service will be at the
Tahoma National Cemetery
on August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
A casual gathering will be
held at the VFW Post 1263,
at 416 Burnett Ave S, Renton, WA
98057 at 3:30/4:00 PM.
Please made a donation to the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington at 316 Broadway #305, Seattle, WA 98122, in lieu of flowers.
Sign Barry's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019