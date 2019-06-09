Barry William Newcomb



Barry W. Newcomb passed away on May 6, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Candy Kramlich. He was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1938, and grew up with sisters Eva, Barbara and twin Bonnie. He graduated from high school in 1956. He married Sharon Jensen in 1957, and they moved to Seattle in 1960. He joined the Seattle Fire Department in 1961, and became one of Seattle's first paramedics in 1970. He and Sharon raised three daughters, Laura, Nancy and Anne, who were the lights of his life. He encouraged them in horse 4-H, including leading long trail rides in the Cascades. He was a skilled craftsman, and he built a beautiful log home in Kent. He was proud of his grandson Erik and Jensen. He was loved and will be missed for his smile, wit and generosity. A celebration of life will be held on August 4.



