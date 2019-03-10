Home

Beatrice Ann Byland

Beatrice Ann Byland Obituary
Beatrice Ann Byland

Born May 19, 1936 in Seattle; died March 3, 2019 also in Seattle.

Beatrice is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard; her children, Mike (Vikki), Colleen Sheehan (Mike), and Cathi Davis (Rick); grandchildren, Erik, Jake (Alie), Josh, Drew, and Mitch Byland; Brianna, Thomas, Kerry, and Emma Sheehan; and Ryan Davis; siblings, Ray Haigh, Helen Haigh, Geri Walker, and Rose Obuchowski.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ethel Haigh; and siblings, Jack, Steve, Danny, Dave, Bill, Phil, Greg, Larry, Jim, and Tess.

Funeral Mass will be held

Thursday March 14th at 11am at

Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
