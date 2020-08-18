Beatrice Irene Gamache



Beatrice Irene Gamache was born on May 22, 1938 in Zurich, Switzerland to Arthur and Berti Maurer-Abel. She joined her older sisters Erika and Ursula and attended school in Kusnacht and Zurich. After working with Girl Scouts with disabilities, Bea chose a career as an Occupational Therapist, attending the first school for OTs and becoming valedictorian when she graduated in 1960. After working for 3 years in Basel with adults with injuries and disabilities, she traveled to the United States to visit her sister Ursi's family for a year and got her first job at the University of Washington Medical Rehab Center. An avid skier, she met her husband of 29 years, Mick Gamache, on the ski slopes at Crystal Mountain. They married in March of 1966 and had three daughters - Christina, Monique, and Jennifer. They lived in Seattle and Vancouver B.C. before settling in Lake Oswego, OR from 1972-1981. Bea worked at Kerr Center for Handicapped Children and spent countless hours as a volunteer at her children's schools. After moving to Seattle in 1981, Bea continued her service to others by working as an OT for the MS Association, MDA, UW, Visiting Nurse Services (ALS patients), and Overlake Hospital. After working for 47 years as an OT, Bea worked as a coach at her favorite place to exercise (Curves for Women) and as a prep cook at her daughter Chris's restaurant, The Dish. Bea spent countless hours as a food bank and Open Kitchen volunteer, and she also donated so much blood that she got a gold plaque for her service. She made lifelong friends in whatever city she graced with her presence, and she enjoyed outdoor activities, crafts, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the proud mother of Chris (Judy), Moni (Dave), and Jenny (Geoff). She had her "girls and her pearls," the pearls being her grandchildren Noah, Hannah, Tillie, Meghan, Leiney, and Abby. She is also survived by her older sisters Ursula (David) and Erika, cousins Heidi Abel (Switzerland) and Werner Maurer (France), sister-in-law Joanne Burrill, one niece, seven nephews, and all of their children and grandchildren. Bea touched many lives with her sparkly personality, generous and caring nature, ability to put others before herself, and fierce sense of independence and inner strength. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ballard Food Bank, Hopelink, or Open Kitchen Redmond in her name.



