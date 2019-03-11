Beatrice June McDonald



(1923 ~ 2019)



Beatrice (Bea) June McDonald passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Battleground, Canada on March 15, 1923 to Margaret and William Clark. When she was three, they moved to Washington State and Bea spent her childhood in Concrete and Holden before going to live with her grandmother in order to attend Bothell High School. Upon graduating in 1941, she enrolled at Washington State University on a scholarship and then married Navy Lt. Frank R. McDonald in 1942. Following the war, Bea and Frank began their life together in Seattle, WA. Here they raised three children, later moving across the lake to Medina and then to Kirkland.



Bea had her organized, thrifty, no-nonsense side. But she was also fun-loving and made many life-long friends. Her interests included bridge, the arts, and volunteering for the organizations she believed in; most notably the Ryther Center and Children's Orthopedic. Bea and Frank travelled widely and spent even more time at "The Beach," the family's summer place on Puget Sound (Tulare). Their many happy memories here with family and friends spanned over 50 years and included an annual reunion on the 4th of July.



Bea McDonald is survived by her children Doug McDonald, Dean McDonald (wife Sherry Hancock), and Marilyn Thompkins, as well as many nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank. Any donations in her name may be sent to the Ryther Development Department, Seattle and the Seattle Art Museum.



A memorial will be celebrated on March 23rd at 2 pm at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle. Please leave your remembrances at https://www.washelli.com/obituaries/ Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary