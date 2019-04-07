Beatrice Polinsky



Beatrice Agnes Polinsky, known as "Bea" was born November 23, 1930 in Moosejaw, Sascatchewan, Canada. She had three brothers, Jim, Charlie and Herb, and a sister Betty. In 1937 the family moved to Hardin, MT. In 1945 Bea lost her sister and mother in a house fire. She moved to Seattle to live with her Aunt Mary, and her strong faith allowed her to cope during this period. She went on to graduate from Whitworth with a bachelor's degree, and became a schoolteacher. In 1959 she married Don Polinsky. They had three children, Lynn, Glenn and Wendy, and settled down in Bellevue.



On March 11, 2019 she passed suddenly at her home. She was 89. A service was already held. She is survived by her husband Don, her three children, and five grandchildren. She was active until her death with charity work, where she made and collected clothing for the homeless. Bea was a warm, caring person who loved to laugh, and was always generous in helping those around her. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary