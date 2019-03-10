|
Beatrice Theresa Castona
Born 4.24.1920 in Seattle, passed away 2.1.2019. She lived most of her life Greenwood. She will be greatly missed.
Bea is survived by her children Chuck (Clare), William (Patti), Evelyn, Joann (Robert), James (Jan), John (Theresa), her sisters Elizabeth, Frances, and Helen. She had 67 grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren. She was greeted in heaven by her husband Hervey, father Clyde, mother Margaret, sister Marjorie, brother Paul, son David, granddaughter Kim, and son-in-law Dan.
See bartonfuneral.com for her tribute and funeral details.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019