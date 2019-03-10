Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Castona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Theresa Castona

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Theresa Castona Obituary
Beatrice Theresa Castona

Born 4.24.1920 in Seattle, passed away 2.1.2019. She lived most of her life Greenwood. She will be greatly missed.

Bea is survived by her children Chuck (Clare), William (Patti), Evelyn, Joann (Robert), James (Jan), John (Theresa), her sisters Elizabeth, Frances, and Helen. She had 67 grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren. She was greeted in heaven by her husband Hervey, father Clyde, mother Margaret, sister Marjorie, brother Paul, son David, granddaughter Kim, and son-in-law Dan.

See bartonfuneral.com for her tribute and funeral details.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.