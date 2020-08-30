1/
Beatrice Tobin Wolf
Beatrice Tobin Wolf

Beatrice Wolf passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, at 100 years of age. She was born in Seattle and graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington. She married Henry Wolf in 1942, and they raised three children. Beatrice was active in Temple de Hirsch Sisterhood, Jewish Family Service, Hebrew Ladies Free Loan Society, and Council House. She lived at the Summit at First Hill for 19 years and was beloved by the community. She is survived by her children, Bruce Wolf (Lorie Wolf) and Lynne Wolf (Rualdo de Leon), her sister, Lila Greengard, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Wolf, and her son, Barry Wolf.

The family held a small grave-side service on August 21, 2020.

Remembrances may be made to Jewish Family Service, or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
