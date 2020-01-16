Home

Beatrice Whaley Mathewson

Beatrice Whaley Mathewson Obituary
Beatrice Whaley Mathewson

Shortly before her 105th birthday, Bea died Saturday, January 11, 2020, peacefully in the loving presence of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

She was born in Beaux Arts, and grew up in Bellevue. In the 1930's she married Frank Mathewson. They moved to Renton and began a fuel business that grew into Mathewson's Automotive, which continues in business today.

For decades Bea gave her time to service industries, civic & historic organizations and the Renton Methodist Church. Her 1990's Citizen of the Year Award is typical recognition of her contribution to the community.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Frank Mathewson, son Ross Mathewson and granddaughter Calin Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Linda Mathewson Aitken (Gene) and Kirk Mathewson (Carol); Grandchildren: Jeanne Schaffner (Brad) Stacey Olson (Eli), Campbell Mathewson (Melissa), Tyler Core (Charles), Thatcher Mathewson (Karen), Deane Mathewson (Erika); Great Grandchildren: Lauren Schaffner, Reese Schaffner (Julia), Olivia Mathewson, Corbett Mathewson, Bridger Core, Brogan Core, Ezekiel Olson, Amelie Olson, Lily Pearl Mathewson and Charlotte Mathewson.

Memorials can be made to Evergreen Hospice Care Center,

12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

A service is scheduled for Wednesday January 22, 11 AM at Renton Methodist Church 2201 NE 4th Street, Renton 98056
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020
