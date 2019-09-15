|
Beatriz Moreno D'Aquila
Beatriz Moreno D'Aquila was born October 12, 1924 in Pearsall, Texas. In 1930 her family settled near Shepherd, Michigan where she attended a one-room school house through eighth grade. High school and college followed, and in 1948 she graduated and became a teacher.
In 1956 she moved to Seattle where she met her husband, Michael D'Aquila. They married in 1957 and their daughter, Lisa Mara, was born in 1962. By the late '60s she quit work to become a stay-at-home mom.
Beatriz gracefully, silently waltzed into heaven July 17, 2019, and is survived by her daughter Lisa Mara d'Aquila, her sister Rosa Miller, and many nieces and nephews. She was a giving, loving, generous, person who blessed countless people. She will be deeply missed.
Celebration of her life: September 21st at 11AM at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church
Graveside service: 2:30 PM at Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
New Beginnings,
C/O Donnetta Vessell,
P.O. Box 75125,
Seattle, WA 98175
North Seattle Friends Church,
Stone Soup Quilting Ministry,
7740 24th Ave NE,
Seattle, WA 98115
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019