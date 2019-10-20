|
Bella Kalvo Israel
Our mother Bella Kalvo Israel passed away after almost 91 years of a vibrant life, on Monday October 14, 2019.
Bella was born in Istanbul, Turkey in 1928, where she attended the American College for Girls (now Robert College). On a short visit to Seattle in 1950, she met her future husband Morris ("Sharkey") Israel on a blind date. She returned to Seattle in 1956, became reacquainted with Sharkey, and they married soon thereafter in 1957. The birth of their two sons followed, David in 1958, and Albert in 1961.
She and her sister Janti Baroh, who also had emigrated from Istanbul shortly after Bella, together became naturalized citizens of the US around 1960. Mom was very proud of her upbringing and cultural identification of being Turkish, but also very proud of her new American citizenship.
As her sons grew up, Bella became a travel agent and worked for Travel Unlimited in Kirkland for 25+ years.
Bella and Sharkey were married for 48 years, until he passed away in 2005. Bella ultimately moved in 2014 to The Summit on First Hill, a Jewish assisted-living facility in Seattle. She resided there until her passing.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Rachel Ender of Istanbul, Turkey. Bella is survived by her son Albert Israel of Seattle; her son David Israel and daughter-in-law Audrey Rosenfeld of Sammamish; her grandsons Kyle and Dylan Israel, both attending college at Arizona State University in Tempe AZ; her sister Janti Baroh of Mercer Island; and her half-sister Fifi Sambrano of Israel. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews she loved very much.
Bella's memory will live on with all who knew her, as a woman who was proud and principled, & full of joy for life, family & friends.
Her funeral was held on Thursday October 17. Memorial ("shiva") services will be held at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Bellevue on Sunday, October 27 at 5pm; and at Congregation Ezra Bessaroth in Seattle, on Wednesday October 23 and Monday October 28, 6:30pm each evening.
Rest in peace, Mom. We love you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019