Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Belva Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belva Jean Baxter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Belva Jean Baxter Obituary
Belva Jean Baxter

Loving aunt, Belva Baxter, a long-time resident of Seattle before moving to Colorado, died Sunday February 3, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Born in 1928 in Mercer County, Missouri, Belva received a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Washington. She worked for the State of Washington in Social and Health Services. Belva enjoyed traveling, reading and church.

She is survived by her two nephews, Jeff and Gary Baxter.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at the Brookdale Meridian Englewood, 3345 South Corona Street, Englewood Colorado on Feb 20th at 10AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the University of Washington, School of Social Work or the Nature Conservatory.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.