Ben Chaim Morgensztern



Ben was born in Lodz, Poland on October 28, 1920 and died on June 28, 2020. He was interned in various concentration camps including Tarezenstad, Czechoslovakia and Buchenwald, Germany. After WWII he ended up in Sweden in a Displaced Persons camp. A new country, a new language, a different life, no family or friends. He eventually worked in a textile factory and married Rosalie Genuth, also a Holocaust survivor, in Norrkoping, Sweden and had a son Isaac in 1950. They moved to Seattle, WA in 1956 and had a daughter Ann Mary (Chana Miriam) in 1957.



Ben was preceded in death by his daughter in 1985 and his wife in 1996. He leaves his son Isaac (Susan), his two grandsons Naftali (Shoshanna) and Yoel (Ahuva), his son-in-law Moshe and 11 great-grandchildren.



Ben will be remembered for his perseverance, independence, love of Jewish history and charismatic approach! Thank you to the kind and caring personnel at Kline Galland Nursing Home and Hospice Care.



Funeral Tuesday, June 30th at 1:30 PM at Congregation Bikur Cholim Cemetery.



Donations may be made to Simon Wiesenthal Center or Kline Galland Home.



