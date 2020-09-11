Ben Mabus



Ben Mabus (86) peacefully passed away in Redmond, WA on September 4, 2020 after a long and full life.



Born June 15, 1934 on a cotton plantation near Drew, MS, to John Buel and Myrtis Mabus, Ben grew up on the farm, graduated from Drew HS and attended MSU. After serving in the U.S. Army, he entered the business world first working for UCIT Credit Corp. then joining Ford Motor Credit Corp who transferred him to Seattle. He managed finance operations in Western WA and AK then he left FMCC in order to remain in the Seattle area and bought Auburn Lincoln-Mercury where he became involved in export of new automobiles to Asia. After selling the dealership, he remained involved in new car export till his death.



With his first wife, Cynthia, a Canadian he met in Paris, they had three children. Victoria (grandsons Duncan & Gabriel), Matthew (Ryan) and Emily (Dean and granddaughter Margo). His sisters Barbara, Beverly and Brenda (Tommy) and his brother Barry (Carl) survive him and live in the South.



His last 24 years with his second wife, Polly Lu, were spent in retirement and traveling. Ben enjoyed writing, needle work and corresponding with friends and family. He treasured the closeness with his family.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date in his honor.



