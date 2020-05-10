|
|
Benjamin Grant Wyde
Mercer Island and Seattle, Washington
Benjamin Grant Wyde, age 30, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2020. Ben was born at Swedish Hospital on May 24, 1989, twenty-two minutes after his fraternal twin brother, David. Ben is survived by his mother and brother, Roberta Kraus Wyde and David Wyde, his father Richard Wyde, his cousin Richard Silver, his cousin Sherry Phelan (John), and many other friends and family members.
Ben was passionate about many things. In middle school Ben played the trombone. However, after that, Ben didn't play an instrument. He simply loved listening to and talking about all sorts of music. Several friends described him as a "music aficionado". He studied many different artists and styles of music and could talk about them for hours. Ben was also a very serious chess player. Ben began learning and playing chess in grade school and became the National Champion of a form of chess playing known as bughouse. He also enjoyed encouraging and teaching chess to others, especially those younger than himself. Ben loved making art and was very creative. His early artistic endeavors included: cartooning, drawing, sculpting, wood carving, and 3-D printing. In college his art became more complex and included woodworking, jewelry making, candle making and carving, painting, and graphic design. He was also a talented writer and a clear, concise, and persuasive speaker.
Perhaps what Ben will be remembered for most was that he was funny, charming, authentic, intelligent, charismatic, caring and so much more. Ben always had a smile on his face and was kind to everyone he met. Ben loved to have fun and socialize. What he loved most was simply spending time sitting, listening, and talking with his friends and family.
Ben attended Sandhurst Pre-School, the Seattle Jewish Primary School, Island Park Elementary School (Mercer Island, WA), Tyee Middle School (Bellevue, WA), Lakeside School (Seattle, WA), Santa Clara University and University of Oregon in Eugene, OR. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree where he focused on business and psychology.
Please direct any donations to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020