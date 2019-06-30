Benjamin H. Farrar



Ben Farrar, of Edmonds, passed away June 19, 2019 at age 89. Ben was married 65 years to Mary and raised four sons, was grandfather to five children and great-grandfather to four. Born in Yakima in 1930, he was raised in Seattle and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949. After graduation he joined the United States Marines and served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant on the US Navy escort carriers USS Bairoko and USS Badoeng Strait. He and his crew would change out engines on the iconic F4U Corsair fighters and perform any other tasks that were needed for missions.



Ben was a Teamster for 40 years, driving tractor-trailers throughout the Northwest and delivery trucks locally. He also volunteered as Scoutmaster for his sons' Boy Scout Troop and coached little league baseball. Around the home and in the garage he was a master architect, engineer, mechanic, builder and inventor and he never hesitated to assist a neighbor or family who needed help.



He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Greg (Judi), Todd (Tracy), and Barry. His son Cory preceded him in death. He requested no memorial service. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019