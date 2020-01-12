|
|
Benjamin Matthew Betts
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our son Benjamin Betts passed away in Billings, Montana on November 21, 2019. Ben was born in Everett Washington September 22, 1962 to Carol Wensky Martinez and Jose C. Martinez.
Benjamin is survived by his daughters, Jenna Betts Burtis and her spouse Dustin and their children, Crosby and Sloan. Her sister, Hanna Betts of Coeur d Alene, Idaho. His parents, Robert and Carol Betts of Redmond Washington and his brothers Joe, Zachary, Jonathan and Scott Betts. He was preceded in death by his biological father Jose Martinez and his youngest brother Cameron Betts. Ben is also survived by his half siblings Anthony, Angelo Martinez and JoAnna Martinez Nishimura, all living in the San Antonio area. As well as several nieces and nephews
Ben was a master builder, having worked in the Seattle area as well as Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He excelled in baseball at Bothell High School and Bellevue College. He played in competitive softball leagues until his health became limiting and he had to hang up his cleats. Before he passed he enjoyed golf with his family and friends.
A memorial is scheduled in Redmond, at the Redmond Ridge Trilogy on January 18, 2020 at 1:00pm until 3.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate in his name to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020