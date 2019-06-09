|
|
Benton V. Webb
Ben was born to Bedford and Mary Frances Webb on October 2,
1920 in Lafayette, TN, passed away May 24, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. Ben was a WWII Navy veteran serving in the Solomon Islands. Married to Mary (Higginbotham) in 1945 and moved to Seattle (Shoreline) where they raised their children, Steve, Maribeth, and Gwen. Ben was a trained baker and owned several bakeries before his career at Hansen Sunbeam Bakery, starting as a delivery driver and ending as the General Manager. His interests were sports, especially the Huskies, golf, and his family. Proud member of the Nile Temple Shrine, Scottish Rite, Richmond Masonic Temple, American Legion, and VFW Post 8870. Survived by son Steve, daughters Maribeth (Lee) Williams and Gwen (Duane) Bowman, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Kenmore Community Church
7504 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore WA.
The family suggests donations to , Evergreen Hospice or the .
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019