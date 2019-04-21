Bernadene Lee (Walter) Kolden



On April 2, 2019, our beloved mother Bernadene Lee Kolden



(Walter) passed away at her home in Kirkland, Washington, surrounded by love, overwhelming comfort, and family.



She passed away peacefully just shy of her ninety-first birthday. She is survived by three sons, Daniel (Jeannie) (Mesa, AZ),



Philip (Vicki) (Snohomish, WA),



Paul (Allison) (Issaquah, WA)



and daughter Jennifer (Paula)



(Seattle, WA); seven grand-children and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Norum Kolden, of sixty-nine years.



Bernadene was born in Ontario, Oregon on May 10, 1928. She was the only child of parents Irving Walter and Bernice Hart, who passed away shortly after her thirteenth birthday. Irving later remarried Ethel Browning, guiding her family to continue following their deep and loyal Eastern Oregon roots.



Not only was Bernie close with her parents, she was very fond of her cousin Jeannette and her brother Lee who died in World War II. Bernadene was happy to marry into a large Norwegian family- (not a small undertaking!) gaining four sisters and a brother. As the "honorary Norwegian" of the Kolden Klan, Bernie was a wonderful cook, even landing a few recipes on the menu of her son Paul's restaurant. She loved spending time with her immediate and extended family to celebrate life's special occasions. Thanksgiving at the Oregon Coast and Christmas Eve were two holidays she treasured the most. She also enjoyed reading, watching old movies (Dr. Zhivago on repeat!), and playing cards, especially bridge.



She was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church for over sixty years, serving on a number of committees. She will be interned in the Memorial Garden at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church next to her loving husband.



The Family would also like to thank Jan and Jaeza Alamares of Precious Moments adult care in Kirkland for the loving care that our mom was provided.



A memorial service will be held



at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3rd



at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church



2650 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, 98007



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernadene's name to Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary