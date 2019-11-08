|
|
Bernard Alvin
Carnes "Doc"
Born in Roche Harbor, WA July 12,
1923; Passed November 2, 2019 in East Wenatchee, WA where he resided for the past 13 years.
He served as a chief storekeeper/yeoman with the US Army transport during World War II. A member of the West Seattle Alumni Assoc. A life member of Lake City Elks lodge #1800 for over 50 years. Retired from Alaskan Copper & Brass co. as buyer/salesman after 45 years.
Preceded in death by his wife Betty MacDonald Carnes. Married 68 happy years. He and Betty lived in Shoreline 47 years and spent many winters in Mesa, AZ. They also traveled around the world. Preceded in death by daughter Cheri Lynn Moore and granddaughter Roxanne Moore.
Survived by grandson Michael Moore; great grandchildren, Medaya and Conall.
He will be missed by nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends.
At his request there will be no services.
Memorials to the Children's Hospital and Medical Center.
Sign Doc's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019