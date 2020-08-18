Bernard Hoover is in the presence of the Lord, having died peacefully in Edmonds, WA in August 2020 at age 92.
Bernie lived an industrious, adventurous, creative, productive life, full of love of family, travel, and faith. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 70 years, Joan, and 2 of his 9 siblings: Wayne Hoover and Lorraine Simnitt; also his children, Michelle (John) Drain of Hartford, CT; Tamara (Mark) Sutton of Edmonds, WA; Brad (Kathy) Hoover of Roseville, CA; Todd (Carla) Hoover of Edmonds, WA; grandchildren: Ben, Katie (Scott), Terra (Zach), Laura, Natalie; and great grandchildren Roran, Corbin, Aria, and Callan.
Bernie grew up in Seattle, Blaine, and Puyallup and was the owner of Maughan/Queen Anne Pharmacy from 1962-1989. He was a longtime member of QA Lutheran Church. He moved to Edmonds WA in 1994.
