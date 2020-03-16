|
Bernard (Buck) Eugene Kelly
Bernard (Buck) Eugene Kelly was born on October 10, 1930 in Thurmont, MD and passed away at the age of 89 on February 10, 2020. Buck lived in Frederick, MD, graduated from Western Maryland State College with a degree in psychology in 1951, joined the Coast Guard, and served in the Reserve for 25 years.
Buck married Betty Louise Bachtell on August 8, 1953, starting a family shortly after. He began his long career in public health and vocational rehabilitation while also continuing his education at George Washington University, earning a master's degree in clinical psychology. In 1970, Buck moved his family to Mercer Island, WA, when he was appointed as the Regional Director for Health, Education, Welfare (Health & Human Services) for Region X, serving under the Nixon, Ford, Carter, & Reagan administrations. Additionally, Buck worked with the Vietnamese Refugee Distribution in 1974 and joined an international consulting team working in Chernobyl, Ukraine in the early 1990's.
Buck enjoyed many adventures with Betty including boating and crabbing in the San Juan Islands and traveling, and he loved listening to Betty play the piano. He also enjoyed researching history, refurbishing his Porsches and Mercedes, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Betty Bachtell Kelly & their 4 children: Kathryn Kelly, Brian (Shannon) Kelly, Erin (Tali) Ena, & Tim (Jeanne) Kelly, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Buck is also survived by his brother John Kelly and his sister Barbara Kline. Buck's life will be celebrated at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church in Mercer Island, WA and also in Lewistown, Maryland.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020