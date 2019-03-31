In Celebration



Bernard Orval Olson



1924 ~ 2019



Born in Readstown, Wisconsin, December 6, 1924, to Carl and Bessie Olson. Oldest in a family of 5, working on the family Tobacco and Dairy farm. Graduated from Readstown High School, enlisted one month before graduation. Served in the Navy on the USS Shamrock Bay, Aisa-Pacific Campaign.



He met Emily at the Tank while on RR in Torrance, California. After they were married in September 1950, he continued college on the GI bill, Earning a BA in Engineering, from El Camino College. Bernard worked at Lockheed, until he moved to the Seattle area to work for Boeing, until his retirement in 1990.



Bernard was a Private Pilot and Longtime member of AOPA as well a member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) since 1963. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Going to air and car shows.



Bernard is survived by wife, Emily, sister, Ollie Stern, son, Jim Newberry, daughter, Carol Riley. Grandchildren, Barret Newberry, Erin Riley, Megan Riley and Averill Olson.



Services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at 2:30 at the Tahoma National Cemetery.