Bernice Barrat
Bernice Barrat

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Bernice Barrat, age 98. Bernice or "Bunda" was born in Seattle, Washington on OCTOBER 21, 1921. Bernice attended Garfield High School where she met the love of her life, Eddie Barrat. Bernice and Eddie were an amazing team always spreading LOVE, HAPPINESS and most importantly, GRACE. Eddie and Bernice danced together both on the dance floor as well as in life. It was the holidays where we all had the best meals, but it was the family time that everyone will remember. All the trips around the world together and especially those trips to Las Vegas which sound like many of Frank Sinatra's love songs.

Bernice joins her best friend Eddie, as the Heavens are celebrating these two being together again. Bernice is survived by her daughter Pamela and Bob Gordon; her son Steven and Hedy Barrat. Grandchildren Adam Gordon and Christina Chung, Todd and Rebecca Gordon, Molly & Kolten Miller. Dean Barrat, Nicholas Barrat & Tal Lev, Nichole & Ben Reinhardsen. And especially the 6 GREAT Grandchildren that she adores: Barrett, Rainier, Shai, Yaniv, Layla, Naomi.

Remembrances can be made to Kline Galland, Temple De Hirsch, or any other charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
