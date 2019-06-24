Bernice "Bunnie" Dittman



Bunnie passed away on the afternoon of June 12, 2019 at the age of 90 at her residence in Shoreline. She is survived by her husband Rod, her sisters Doris Rummel and Lola Casebolt, her daughter Vicki, her grandchildren Shanna, Michele, Mindy and Mikkel, her great-grandchildren Alyexi, Anastasia, James, Alexander and Stacy, great-great-grandson Steven, and many spouses, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Born on August 15, 1928 to Clara and Charley Dale, Bunnie graduated Franklin High School in 1946 and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Rod on November 8th of that year. Bunnie had two children, Vicki and David. She enjoyed playing bridge and bowling, was active with the Easter Seal and Children's Home Societies for many years, and rollerskated with the Rhythm Rollers in high school.



There will be an open house memorial on Sunday, June 30th from 3:00- 5:00pm at the



Shoreline Senior Center.