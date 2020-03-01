|
|
Bernice Conway
Bernice Conway, of Seattle, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, Nebraska in 1929. She was the seventh child of Julius and Ada Walling.
Due to the Great Depression and the "Dust Bowl" of the early 1930's she and her family moved to southwest Washington where they settled in Washougal. Bernice graduated from Washougal High School in 1946. After a few years in Washougal she moved to Seattle where she worked at J.C. Penny as a salesgirl and window dresser. Our dad, Hugh P. Conway walked into the store one night while she was working and asked her to dinner. (He knew a few of her older brothers as he grew up in Camas) Hugh and Bernice were married in January 1953 in the rectory of Sacred Heart Seattle Catholic Church.
Mom and Dad built their life in North East Seattle where they raised their four children:
Tim and his wife, Tracy; and their children, Keegan (Mike), Kelly, Nolan and Devlin.
Terry and his wife, Claire; and their daughter, Colleen (Gabe); great-grandchildren, Caroline and Alexandra; sons, David (Joanna), Adam (Leslie) and Stephen (Jenifer).
Tracy and her husband, Tom Read; their sons, Michael (Liz) and Jeff (Olga).
Tom and his wife, Terry; and their daughters, Taylor and Sydney (Jordan)
Mom was very involved with all of her children's activities at Assumption Grade School and Blanchet High School, she was also on the board of both schools, a Room Mother, Cub Scout and Campfire Girls leader for many years.
Mom was very involved with girls' sports in the C.Y.O. in Seattle and was both a basketball and track coach. Mom was a volunteer at Assumption Parish, Assumption Grade School, Blanchet High School and the C.Y.O. Mom never found a committee that she did not want to run.
Mom and Dad were lifelong Sonic, Seahawks, Sounders, Mariners and Huskie fans, having season tickets for most of the teams. Mom enjoyed following and watching sports and loved to discuss the teams with her family and friends.
Mom was a very independent widow for 28 years. She traveled the world with family and friends and never missed the opportunity to pick out and send all of her loved ones hallmark greeting cards to commemorate every holiday throughout the year. While many of Mom's friends have passed on she leaves behind several dear friends whom she met at Merrill Gardens University, a wonderful community where she loved living.
Our family would like to thank all of her friends at Assumption Parish and Merrill Gardens for all of their love and support.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at
10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church, 6201 33rd Ave NE,
Seattle 98105. Reception to follow.
Private Interment,
Calvary Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent in Bernice's name to
CYO Athletics, 710 9th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104. Attention: Accounting-Fundraising. - In the check memo line please write "In Memory of Bernice Conway".
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020