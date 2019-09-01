Home

Bernice J. Bunnie Engel

Bernice J. "Bunnie" Engel

Bernice Engel, 91, of Seattle, Wash, died on August 25, 2019, in Everett, Wash. Bernice, was born in Wray, Col. and moved to Whidbey Island and then to Seattle, Wash. at a young age and graduated from the former Queen Anne High School. She spent her life as a wonderful mother and grandmother who shared her love through laughter and appreciating the joy within others. For many years she was a regular volunteer at Saint Catherine's of Siena where she shared her gifts of serving our community until she retired.

Bunnie was the youngest of 11 children. Predeceased by Paul Engel, her husband of 62 years.

She is survived by her son, Hugo (Karen) Engel; daughter, Mary Meinig, Robert Meinig; daughter, Ann (Gino) Robello; son, Karl (Janet) Engel; daughter, Nancy Engel; and son, Steven (Cynthia) Engel. Bernice was also the proud grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 8 with 2 more on the way.

A Viewing will be held on Wed. Sept 4, from 10am to 11am at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 Fifth Avenue S in Edmonds; with a Graveside following at 12 noon at Holyrood Cemetery,

205 NE 205th Street, Shoreline.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019
