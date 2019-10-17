Home

Bernice Jean West

Bernice (Grandma by the Lake) West passed away peacefully the morning of October 12, 2019. Born Bernice Jean Kilian August 9, 1930 in Seattle to Katie and Hermann Kilian. Raised as an only child due losing her father 6 weeks after her birth.

She went on to marry Donald West April 22, 1950 the love of her life and lived with him and their 2 children Paul and Julie on Lake Meridian for 57 years.

Bernice enjoyed a full life. She loved living on the lake, constantly entertaining with picnics, dinners, parties, gatherings and even weddings. They traveled extensively, covering all of America and half the world. She especially loved the ocean. A voracious reader and crossword puzzler.

Preceded in death by her husband Don and her parents Katie (Ranft) Ulleland and Hermann Kilian. She is survived by her children Paul West and Julie Tollie, and her 4 grandchildren Carrie, Andrew, Erin and Katie. Also her 7 great grandchildren Eric, Skylar, Aidan, Alexis, Justin, Bo and Henry.

She will be missed by many as she was known as everybody's grandma by those who were close to her.

Services to be held at 1:00 pm

on Wednesday the 23rd of October

at Edline-Yahn & Covington

Funeral Chapel. Sign Bernice's

Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
